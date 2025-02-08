Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $697,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 87.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DAL opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,863 shares of company stock worth $8,649,150. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

