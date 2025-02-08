Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $737,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3,771.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 317,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 811.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.54.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.