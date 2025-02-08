Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $854.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

