Singapore Exchange Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $20.68 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.