Singapore Exchange Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $20.68 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

