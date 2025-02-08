Singing Machine Announces 1-for-200 Reverse Stock Split

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2025, announcing significant changes to its outstanding shares of common stock. As of the stated date, the company reported 476,359,875 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, inclusive of shares issued upon the exercise of Series B Warrants pursuant to a securities purchase agreement dated December 4, 2025.

In a recent development, Algorhythm Holdings disclosed plans for a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of its existing common shares. This stock split is scheduled to be implemented in the public markets commencing at the opening of trading on Monday, February 10, 2025. Following the reverse stock split, the company foresees having approximately 2,381,799 shares of common stock outstanding, not factoring in any fractional shares arising from the split, which would be rounded up.

The decision to undertake a reverse stock split can reflect various strategic considerations by a company, potentially aiming to manage its stock price and enhance shareholder value. This move by Algorhythm Holdings may position the company differently in the market landscape and potentially influence investor perceptions.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-based entity, operates from its principal executive offices situated at 6301 NW 5th Way, Suite 2900, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor the company’s subsequent disclosures and market performance following the reverse stock split.

