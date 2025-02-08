Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Sold by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the period. Skeena Resources makes up approximately 2.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 1.40% of Skeena Resources worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after buying an additional 693,745 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 713.2% during the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 276,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 90.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Skeena Resources stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

