Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 813294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

