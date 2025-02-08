Skyworks Solutions Announces Leadership Succession and Appointment of New CEO

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), a prominent developer, manufacturer, and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions, made a significant announcement today regarding its leadership succession plan. The company disclosed that Philip Brace will take over as president and chief executive officer, effective February 17, 2025, succeeding Liam K. Griffin. This transition marks the conclusion of a meticulous succession process initiated by the Skyworks board of directors with the assistance of an executive search firm.

Brace, a seasoned executive with a background in the semiconductor, server, IoT, and storage industries, brings extensive experience in various domains such as software, hardware, engineering, marketing, and sales. Prior to his appointment at Skyworks, Brace served as executive chairman of Inseego Corp. and as interim principal executive officer until January 2025. Previously, he held positions such as president and CEO of Sierra Wireless Inc., executive vice president of Veritas Technologies, and president of Cloud Systems and Electronic Solutions at Seagate Technology.

Christine King, who has been the lead independent director at Skyworks since 2019, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board following Griffin’s decision to step down from the board. Ms. King emphasized that Brace’s appointment reflects a comprehensive succession planning process focused on identifying the right leader to succeed Liam. She praised Brace as an accomplished technology executive with strategic insight and exemplary leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Skyworks through its long-term initiatives.

In response to his appointment, Brace expressed his honor in taking on the CEO role at a crucial moment for Skyworks, highlighting the company’s breakthrough communications platforms that enable the potential of 5G and IoT technologies. He acknowledged the company’s ability to offer cutting-edge solutions across various industries and expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the board and management team to drive value for stakeholders.

Liam K. Griffin, who will continue with Skyworks in an advisory capacity for three months to facilitate a smooth transition, reflected on his 23-year tenure with the company and extended best wishes for Skyworks’ continued success under Brace’s leadership.

Skyworks also released its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results and business outlook today. The company will conduct a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss financial results and the leadership transition in more detail. Interested parties can access the conference call on the Skyworks website.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. remains committed to delivering operational excellence, diversifying offerings, and seizing new market opportunities as it continues to empower the wireless networking revolution. For further information, please refer to Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

