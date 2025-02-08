Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.
Snipp Interactive Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
