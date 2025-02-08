SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,002 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $193.72 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

