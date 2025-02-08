SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $362,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

