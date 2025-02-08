SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $443,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 2.2 %

FSEP stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.