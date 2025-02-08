SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
