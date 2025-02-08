SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 272 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

