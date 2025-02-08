SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.