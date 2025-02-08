SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.