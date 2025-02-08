SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 321 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 274,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

