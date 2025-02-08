SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 338 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
MDYG opened at $89.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
