S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 9,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

