Space Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Alphabet, Honeywell International, Skyworks Solutions, Celestica, and Boeing are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the space industry, which includes activities such as satellite manufacturing, space tourism, and space exploration. Investors may be interested in space stocks due to the potential growth opportunities in the expanding commercial space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.63. 16,680,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,428,393. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $20.22 on Thursday, reaching $66.86. 14,167,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,185. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.73.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS stock traded down $12.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.44. 4,588,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,251,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $213.77.

