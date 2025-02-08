Space Stocks Worth Watching – February 05th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, Celestica, Eaton, Honeywell International, and Analog Devices are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the aerospace, satellite technology, space exploration, or related sectors. These companies may be engaged in manufacturing, launching, operating, or providing services in the space industry. Investors interested in capitalizing on the growing space economy can invest in these stocks to potentially benefit from the advancements and commercial opportunities in space-related businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.74. 48,313,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,900,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.51. 4,347,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,345. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average of $164.00. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $213.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.55. 1,564,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.68. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $390.00 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,138,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.47. 1,960,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,785. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Recommended Stories