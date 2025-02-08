SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $113,015,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

