SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $266.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

