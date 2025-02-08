SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $161.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $156.78. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $136.27 and a 1 year high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

