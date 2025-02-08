SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

