SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.