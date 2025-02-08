SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $113.83 and a 12 month high of $135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

