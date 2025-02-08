Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

