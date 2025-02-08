Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 463,441 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,887,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,837,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

