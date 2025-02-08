Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 265,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

