Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

