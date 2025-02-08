Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

