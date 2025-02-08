Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,605,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 602,784 shares.The stock last traded at $39.92 and had previously closed at $41.04.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

