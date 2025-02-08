SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.640-5.960 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $86.71 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.