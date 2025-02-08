SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.71 and last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 791340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

