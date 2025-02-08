Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 8.37 ($0.10), with a volume of 17,079 shares traded.

Star Energy Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.80. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.30 and a beta of -0.20.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

