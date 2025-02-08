State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,560.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8,288.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8,855.35. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $7,227.09 and a one year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

