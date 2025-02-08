State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

