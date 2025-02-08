State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 620 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

