State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 280.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,859 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in American International Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 880,625 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
