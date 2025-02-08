Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 210,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $25.90 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

