StockNews.com Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

