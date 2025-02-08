StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 11,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
StorageVault Canada Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
