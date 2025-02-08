Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 473,495 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4,069.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,495 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

