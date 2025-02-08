Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

