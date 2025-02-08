Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3,409.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,981 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

