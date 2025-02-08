Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $19.36 Million Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 261,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,360,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

