Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSFF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $364.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

