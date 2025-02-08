Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 86.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.