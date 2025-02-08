Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $215.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

