Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,504 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

